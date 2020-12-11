UrduPoint.com
MAKS Air Show To Be Held In July 2021 In Moscow As Planned - Organizers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:52 PM

MAKS Air Show to Be Held in July 2021 in Moscow as Planned - Organizers

MAKS Air Show will be held at the airfield near Moscow in July 2021, as planned, despite the pandemic, organizers said Friday

Paris Airshow organizers announced earlier in December that the show would not be held next year amid the still high number of coronavirus cases.

Paris Airshow organizers announced earlier in December that the show would not be held next year amid the still high number of coronavirus cases.

"But the international airspace show MAKS, which is held at Zhukovsky near Moscow, will take place as scheduled," the organizers said.

The air show is scheduled from July 20-25, 2021.

