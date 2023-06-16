Mali Peace Process Resumption to Allow Effective Approach to Security Issues - UN Official

Restarting the peace negotiations in Mali would allow more needed space to focus on security issues within the country, UN Special Representative for Mali El-Ghassim Wane said on Frida

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Restarting the peace negotiations in Mali would allow more needed space to focus on security issues within the country, UN Special Representative for Mali El-Ghassim Wane said on Friday.

"The resumption of the regular implementation of the peace process would allow us to more effectively address the security situation," Wane said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Wane pointed out that the atmosphere in Mali is continuously under pressure by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

French and G5 Sahel group troops have been mobilized - in addition to United Nations ones - to fight terrorism in the Sahel region, which includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mauritania.

The G5 Sahel group is comprised of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mauritania and Chad and was constituted after four terrorist groups in Mali - Ansar al Dine, Al-Mourabitoun, Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Katiba Macina - decided to merge together and formed the so-called Jama'a Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin.