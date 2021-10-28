UrduPoint.com

Malian Foreign Minister To Visit Russia On November 10-12 - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 06:59 PM

Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on November 10-12 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop will visit Moscow on November 10-12 and hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on November 11, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"On November 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation of Mali, who will be on a working visit on November 10-12. An in-depth exchange of views on topical issues of the global, regional agenda with emphasis on the problem of resolving the crisis the situation of combating terrorism in Africa," Zakharova told a press conference.

More Stories From World

