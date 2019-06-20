Malindo Air Boeing 737 Slides Off Runway in Indonesia Airport, Passengers Safely Evacuated

Malaysia's Malindo Air aircraft Boeing 737-800, headed to Kuala Lumpur from Bandung, skidded off the runway during takeoff, the airline said in a news release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Malaysia 's Malindo Air aircraft Boeing 737-800, headed to Kuala Lumpur Bandung , skidded off the runway during takeoff, the airline said in a news release on Thursday.

"Malindo Air OD301, a Boeing 737-800 with registration number 9M-LCK, experienced a runway excursion before take-off at 3:25 p.m. Malaysia time [7:25 a.m. GMT] today at Husein Sastranegara International Airport, Bandung, Indonesia," the news release read.

According to the statement, all 122 people on board, including 114 passengers and 8 crew members, have been safely evacuated and currently expect for rearrangement of their departure.

The airline has added that the safety of passengers remains its priority and apologized for the inconvenience.

Boeing 737-800 is the earlier version of the manufacturer's 737 MAX series that was banned by most of the countries in Southeast Asia after the deadly crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Ethiopia in March and in Indonesia last October.