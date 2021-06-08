Man Charged With Claiming to Be Trump Family Member in Fraud Scheme - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US Federal authorities have charged a Pennsylvania man with using the identities of members of former President Donald Trump's family to perpetuate an online fraud scheme, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Joshua Hall allegedly used social media and a crowdfunding website to defraud hundreds of victims," the Justice Department said in a press release. "[Hall faces charges of] fraud and identity theft offenses for impersonating family members of the then-President of the United States on social media.

"

Hall sought to fraudulently raise funds for a fictitious political organization and led hundreds of people to believe they were donating to an organization that didn't exist by pretending to be someone he was not, the release adde.

Hall was arrested on Tuesday morning and was due to be presented later in the day in Harrisburg federal court in the US state of Pennsylvania before Magistrate Judge Susan Schwab, according to the release.