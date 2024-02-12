Open Menu

Marathon World Record-holder Kelvin Kiptum Killed In Car Crash In Kenya

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum killed in car crash in Kenya

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Marathon world record-holder and Paris Olympic favourite Kelvin Kiptum died in a car crash in western Kenya, police said Monday.

The 24-year-old was driving from Kaptagat to Eldoret around 11 pm (2000 GMT) on Sunday when the car rolled, killing the young sensation and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana.

"The car had three occupants, two died on the spot, while one was taken to hospital. The two are Kiptum and his coach," said Peter Mulinge, police commander for Elgeyo Marakwet County in western Kenya where the accident occurred.

"It is Kiptum who was driving heading to Eldoret and the vehicle lost control and rolled, killing the two on the spot. A female passenger sustained injuries and has been rushed to hospital," he told reporters.

Kiptum exploded onto the marathon scene when he ran a world record 2:00:35 in Chicago in October, taking 34 seconds off fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's previous record.

He was just 23 years old at the time, and competing in only his third marathon.

Kiptum also won his other two efforts, in his debut in Valencia in 2022 and a follow-up in London the following year.

The Kenyan had announced he would attempt to become the first man to run an official marathon under the two-hour mark in Rotterdam on April 14.

He was the overwhelming favourite for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

World Athletics remembered Kiptum as "one of the most exciting new prospects to emerge in road running in recent years".

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

"On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation."

