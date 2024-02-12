Marathon World Record-holder Kelvin Kiptum Killed In Car Crash In Kenya
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Marathon world record-holder and Paris Olympic favourite Kelvin Kiptum died in a car crash in western Kenya, police said Monday.
The 24-year-old was driving from Kaptagat to Eldoret around 11 pm (2000 GMT) on Sunday when the car rolled, killing the young sensation and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana.
"The car had three occupants, two died on the spot, while one was taken to hospital. The two are Kiptum and his coach," said Peter Mulinge, police commander for Elgeyo Marakwet County in western Kenya where the accident occurred.
"It is Kiptum who was driving heading to Eldoret and the vehicle lost control and rolled, killing the two on the spot. A female passenger sustained injuries and has been rushed to hospital," he told reporters.
Kiptum exploded onto the marathon scene when he ran a world record 2:00:35 in Chicago in October, taking 34 seconds off fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's previous record.
He was just 23 years old at the time, and competing in only his third marathon.
Kiptum also won his other two efforts, in his debut in Valencia in 2022 and a follow-up in London the following year.
The Kenyan had announced he would attempt to become the first man to run an official marathon under the two-hour mark in Rotterdam on April 14.
He was the overwhelming favourite for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
World Athletics remembered Kiptum as "one of the most exciting new prospects to emerge in road running in recent years".
"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement.
"On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
US defense chief Austin taken to hospital again5 minutes ago
-
Former PM Stubb wins Finland presidential election5 minutes ago
-
Chinese teen Pan smashes men's 100m freestyle world record6 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update7 hours ago
-
Atalanta strengthen top four bid with win at Genoa7 hours ago
-
Former PM Stubb wins Finland presidential election7 hours ago
-
France plans to revoke birthplace citizenship in Mayotte7 hours ago
-
Aurier back to captain Ivory Coast against Nigeria in AFCON final7 hours ago
-
Chinese teen Pan smashes men's 100m freestyle world record7 hours ago
-
McTominay strikes late as Man Utd sink Villa to boost top four bid8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago