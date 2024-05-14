Open Menu

Masood Khan Pledges Support For Iqra Fund's Role In Educating Children In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Masood Khan pledges support for Iqra Fund's role in educating children in Pakistan

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has assured the head of Iqra Fund, which is named after a young girl who set up a tent school for the surviving 2005 earthquake's children, for its contribution to educating children, especially girls, in the country's Northern areas.

The Pakistani envoy made this pledge during a meeting with Genevieve Walsh, a US citizen who is the chief executive officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of the Fund, at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC, according to an embassy press release.

"Your mission to educate children is truly inspiring", the ambassador told Ms. Walsh, who called on him on Monday.

“Indeed, you are a symbol of friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and the United States.”

Ms. Walsh said that she first visited Pakistan in 2007, two years after the devastating earthquake that killed over 80,000 people. Inspired by Iqra's initiative, she said she founded the Fund in 2011 with a goal of creating sustainable access to quality education.

Iqra Fund's strategic partnership with the government to transform non-functioning government schools has resulted in the establishment of 20 village schools engaging 234 local women of the area.

The Fund has hired 94 teachers who have been trained and mentored as school and community leaders.

The Organization has successfully enrolled 4098 first generation students in Iqra Fund Schools including supporting 26 differently abled families and students.

She said that 70 first-generation college and university women have received scholarship from Iqra Fund. Ms. Walsh told the Ambassador that Iqra Fund {IF} has constructed 12 classrooms and 4 washrooms. It has also contributed towards maintaining 55 government classrooms and 19 washrooms.

Ms. Walsh also briefed the Ambassador about her work in Basha Valley outlining her priorities in Tissar village, Beisil and Doko Sabiri.

APP/ift

