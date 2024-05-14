Masood Khan Pledges Support For Iqra Fund's Role In Educating Children In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has assured the head of Iqra Fund, which is named after a young girl who set up a tent school for the surviving 2005 earthquake's children, for its contribution to educating children, especially girls, in the country's Northern areas.
The Pakistani envoy made this pledge during a meeting with Genevieve Walsh, a US citizen who is the chief executive officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of the Fund, at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC, according to an embassy press release.
"Your mission to educate children is truly inspiring", the ambassador told Ms. Walsh, who called on him on Monday.
“Indeed, you are a symbol of friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and the United States.”
Ms. Walsh said that she first visited Pakistan in 2007, two years after the devastating earthquake that killed over 80,000 people. Inspired by Iqra's initiative, she said she founded the Fund in 2011 with a goal of creating sustainable access to quality education.
Iqra Fund's strategic partnership with the government to transform non-functioning government schools has resulted in the establishment of 20 village schools engaging 234 local women of the area.
The Fund has hired 94 teachers who have been trained and mentored as school and community leaders.
The Organization has successfully enrolled 4098 first generation students in Iqra Fund Schools including supporting 26 differently abled families and students.
She said that 70 first-generation college and university women have received scholarship from Iqra Fund. Ms. Walsh told the Ambassador that Iqra Fund {IF} has constructed 12 classrooms and 4 washrooms. It has also contributed towards maintaining 55 government classrooms and 19 washrooms.
Ms. Walsh also briefed the Ambassador about her work in Basha Valley outlining her priorities in Tissar village, Beisil and Doko Sabiri.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
More Stories From World
-
Russia says freight train derails due to sabotage6 minutes ago
-
Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into Rome last 167 minutes ago
-
Support staff working tirelessly to ensure seamless Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims7 minutes ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year but beats estimate26 minutes ago
-
Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid26 minutes ago
-
Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to move second27 minutes ago
-
Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid37 minutes ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 50 with 27 missing57 minutes ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year but beats estimate1 hour ago
-
Tunisian swimming chiefs arrested over flag dispute2 hours ago
-
'Shots fired' at security forces in New Caledonia riots2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to push for implementation of UNSC resolutions if elected to 15-nation body for 2025-26 ter ..2 hours ago