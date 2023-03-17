UrduPoint.com

Material Losses From Quakes In Southeastern Turkey Exceeds $105Bln - Finance Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Material losses from the recent powerful earthquakes in southeastern Turkey amount to 2 trillion Turkish liras ($105.2 billion), the Turkish Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"Earthquake damage is 2 trillion liras," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the TRT broadcaster.

This figure corresponds to 9% of the expected national income for 2023, the ministry added.

