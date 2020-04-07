Mayor of City in Northern Italy Introduces Male, Female Days for Shopping Amid Pandemic

The mayor of Italy's northern city of Canonica d'Adda in the Bergamo province, Gianmaria Cerea, has introduced a new measure to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, envisaging that male and female residents of the city are allowed to go shopping only on separate days

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The mayor of Italy's northern city of Canonica d'Adda in the Bergamo province, Gianmaria Cerea, has introduced a new measure to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, envisaging that male and female residents of the city are allowed to go shopping only on separate days.

According to the order by the mayor's office, men can visit shops four times a week � on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Women can go one day less.

The document said that it was necessary to protect public health by "reducing the number of people who simultaneously leave their homes for shopping and end up in commercial institutions.

"

Cerea's decision was not met with the support of many citizens and has caused a wave of criticism and accusations of sexism.

Northern Italy has become the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, recording the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases. Namely, the northern region of Lombardy has been the most affected area of the country. In a bid to curb the pandemic, Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since early March and is still struggling to fight the disease. Despite its best efforts, the country has the highest death toll in the world, which as of Monday, has exceeded 16,500. Meanwhile, the total number of those infected has surpassed 132,000.