UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Of Colombian Capital Orders Night Curfew Jan 19-28 To Curb Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

Mayor of Colombian Capital Orders Night Curfew Jan 19-28 to Curb Coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The mayor of Colombia's capital of Bogota announced that a strict quarantine would be introduced in the city from January 22-25, with a general night curfew starting on Tuesday and set to last through January 28.

"According to our estimates, the peak [of COVID-19 incidence] will last at least until January 28 ... A night curfew will be introduced for all these days. Everyone should come home early, 8 p.m. at the very latest," Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez Hernandez wrote on Facebook.

Citizens must remain at home from 8 p.

m. until 4 a.m. local time (01:00-09:00 GMT).

In the past weeks, Bogota imposed quarantines in different neighborhoods, closing non-essential shops and enterprises, introducing harsh restrictions on people movement and also banning sales of alcohol.

Over 90 percent of beds in Bogota's coronavirus hospitals and general hospitals remain occupied.

Colombia has registered over 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which Bogota accounts for 560,284 after a daily increase of 3,897.

Related Topics

Facebook Bogota Colombia January All From Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 19, 2021 in Pakistan

60 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

9 hours ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

9 hours ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.