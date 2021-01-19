Mayor of Colombian Capital Orders Night Curfew Jan 19-28 to Curb Coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The mayor of Colombia's capital of Bogota announced that a strict quarantine would be introduced in the city from January 22-25, with a general night curfew starting on Tuesday and set to last through January 28.

"According to our estimates, the peak [of COVID-19 incidence] will last at least until January 28 ... A night curfew will be introduced for all these days. Everyone should come home early, 8 p.m. at the very latest," Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez Hernandez wrote on Facebook.

Citizens must remain at home from 8 p.

m. until 4 a.m. local time (01:00-09:00 GMT).

In the past weeks, Bogota imposed quarantines in different neighborhoods, closing non-essential shops and enterprises, introducing harsh restrictions on people movement and also banning sales of alcohol.

Over 90 percent of beds in Bogota's coronavirus hospitals and general hospitals remain occupied.

Colombia has registered over 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which Bogota accounts for 560,284 after a daily increase of 3,897.