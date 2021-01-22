McConnell Proposes 2-Week Window for Trump to Prepare Impeachment Defense - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to give former President Donald Trump two weeks to prepare a defense for his impeachment trial in the Senate, Politico reported.

McConnell told Republican senators that he would propose to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that the former president have until early-February to prepare his case, according to two unnamed sources briefed on a conference call Thursday, the report said on Thursday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted the article of impeachment to the Senate, an act would trigger a Senate trial, according to the US Constitution.