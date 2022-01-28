Medvedev Believes British Will Regret Leaving EU Due to Narrowed Economic Opportunities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev believes that the United Kingdom will repeatedly regret leaving the European Union, as the island nation's economic opportunities have since narrowed.

"Now that the British have jumped out of the European Union, I think they will regret what they have done many times over. Because their economic opportunities have narrowed, they periodically experience shutdowns of production, enterprises, they lack something, there is an energy crisis. Therefore, those who jump out of integration associations, as a rule, regret it," Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.