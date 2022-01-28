UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Believes British Will Regret Leaving EU Due To Narrowed Economic Opportunities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Medvedev Believes British Will Regret Leaving EU Due to Narrowed Economic Opportunities

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev believes that the United Kingdom will repeatedly regret leaving the European Union, as the island nation's economic opportunities have since narrowed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev believes that the United Kingdom will repeatedly regret leaving the European Union, as the island nation's economic opportunities have since narrowed.

"Now that the British have jumped out of the European Union, I think they will regret what they have done many times over. Because their economic opportunities have narrowed, they periodically experience shutdowns of production, enterprises, they lack something, there is an energy crisis. Therefore, those who jump out of integration associations, as a rule, regret it," Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Energy Crisis European Union United Kingdom Media

Recent Stories

Baghdad International Airport Hit by Rocket Fire - ..

Baghdad International Airport Hit by Rocket Fire - Iraqi Security Source

29 minutes ago
 E-Justice -- a revolutionary step towards moderniz ..

E-Justice -- a revolutionary step towards modernization of legal system: Maleeka ..

29 minutes ago
 Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine ..

Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine, But Decision Not Made Yet -M ..

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Amazing performance by Aima, Atif storms ..

PSL 2022: Amazing performance by Aima, Atif storms into social media

34 minutes ago
 Russia's Medvedev Calls US' Democracy Model Absolu ..

Russia's Medvedev Calls US' Democracy Model Absolutely Inapplicable in Number of ..

29 minutes ago
 Moscow's Recognition of Taliban Gov't Depends on I ..

Moscow's Recognition of Taliban Gov't Depends on Its Actions to Fight Terrorism ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>