Melania Trump Says Christmas Tree Now At White House, Holiday Decorating Begins

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Melania Trump Says Christmas Tree Now at White House, Holiday Decorating Begins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) First Lady Melania Trump has welcomed the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree in the US capital.

"Today I welcomed the arrival of the beautiful @WhiteHouse Christmas Tree! We are excited to begin decorating the People's House for the holiday season!" Melania wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The tree, an 18.5-foot Fraser fir from a West Virginia farm, was brought to the White House on Monday via horse-drawn carriage.

"Each year the arrival of the #WHChristmas tree brings a spirit of holiday warmth & tradition to the @WhiteHouse.

This year's tree will continue to bring joy to those who will pass through the halls of the White House during this most wonderful time of the year," the First Lady said on Twitter.

The National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) did not hold the traditional Christmas tree selection event this year because of the pandemic.

The traditional National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held virtually this year, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

