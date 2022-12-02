UrduPoint.com

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention On The Rights Of The Child

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 05:41 PM

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child

The second meeting of the open-ended OIC Intergovernmental Group of Experts considering the OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child in Islam was held at the OIC General Secretariat on Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022) The second meeting of the open-ended OIC Intergovernmental Group of Experts considering the OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child in Islam was held at the OIC General Secretariat on Tuesday, 29 November 2022.

The meeting was meant to conclude consideration of the draft convention for onward submission to the next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, for adoption.
The OIC Secretary-General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, in his opening remarks to the meeting read on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Ambassador Ali Tarig Bakheet, reviewed the stages through which the drafting of the convention has passed.

He mentioned that the second draft of the convention was prepared in coordination between the OIC General Secretariat and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, with the aim of incorporating and revising Member States’ views so that discussions on it would be concluded at this meeting.
The Secretary General called for concerted efforts and cooperation by Member States to protect the rights of the child and to translate into concrete reality those rights guaranteed for the child by Islam and international regimes and instruments.

This, he said, is to be achieved by strengthening coordination mechanisms among national institutions on the one hand and between those institutions and the OIC organs and institutions on the other, and by taking important steps to implement the convention.

He also urged the participants to consider ways to enhance the role of relevant OIC institutions in exchanging expertise, setting standards and mechanisms and following up of implementation of the convention.
For his part, the chairman of the meeting Ambassador Rezwan Sheikh, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the OIC, whose country is the current chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers, made a presentation on the development of the draft convention.

He underscored the need to benefit from best practices from Member States and from national, regional and international human rights conventions and instruments on the child. He emphasized the need to conclude the drafting of the convention at this meeting in order to submit it to the next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nouakchott Mauritania November From Best OIC

Recent Stories

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

1 hour ago
 Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

6 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.