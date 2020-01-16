MEPs start weighing request to lift Catalan separatists' immunity

(@imziishan)

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The European Parliament began on Thursday debating a Spanish request to lift the immunity of two Catalan separatist MEPs wanted by Madrid.

"This request has been submitted to the JURI (legal affairs) committee" to examine the request against the two Catalan lawmakers, Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin, said Ewa Kopacz, one of the parliament's vice presidents.