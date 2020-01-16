UrduPoint.com
MEPs Start Weighing Request To Lift Catalan Separatists' Immunity

Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:33 PM

The European Parliament began on Thursday debating a Spanish request to lift the immunity of two Catalan separatist MEPs wanted by Madrid

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The European Parliament began on Thursday debating a Spanish request to lift the immunity of two Catalan separatist MEPs wanted by Madrid.

"This request has been submitted to the JURI (legal affairs) committee" to examine the request against the two Catalan lawmakers, Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin, said Ewa Kopacz, one of the parliament's vice presidents.

