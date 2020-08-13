Mercosur Parliament Wants to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine With Russian Authorities

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:10 AM

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The parliament of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) wants to hold a meeting with representatives of the Russian government to discuss Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus, the legislature's president, Oscar Laborde, told Sputnik.

He stressed that the Mercosur parliament is glad that Russia had registered the first coronavirus vaccine, viewing it as a "window of hope" for Latin America and the whole world.

"We will have a new meeting with the Russian government to see how Latin America will be able to establish closer relations with Moscow .

.. Within the next several days, we will hold a meeting with the Russian government to learn details of this discovery," Laborde said on late Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Russia registered the first coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute. Russian officials are currently in talks with a number of countries to seal production and distribution agreements.

Mercosur was established in 1991 to encompass Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay into a common market. Venezuela's full membership was suspended in December 2016.

