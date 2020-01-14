UrduPoint.com
Merkel Confirms Official Date To Hold Libya Talks In Berlin For January 19- German Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:59 PM

Merkel Confirms Official Date to Hold Libya Talks in Berlin for January 19- German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed that Berlin would host on January 19 a conference on the Libyan conflict settlement, the German Cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Chancellor Angela Merkel, in agreement with the UN Secretary General, decided to invite to participate in the conference on Libya in Berlin [on January 19] the heads of government and states," the statement said.

Among those who will participate in the talks are the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, United Aran Emirates, Turkey, Congo, Italy, Egypt, Algeria, the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the League of Arab States. However, the cabinet did not specify at what level the listed countries would be represented.

Head of Libya's Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj and leader of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar have also been invited to Berlin, the statement said.

