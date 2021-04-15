Merkel to Be Inoculated With AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, German daily newspaper Die Welt reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, German daily newspaper Die Welt reported.

As Merkel is aged 66, she is allowed to get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while the German government has halted the use of the vaccine for people younger than 60 due to the blood clots cases.