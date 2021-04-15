UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel To Be Inoculated With AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine On Friday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:31 PM

Merkel to Be Inoculated With AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, German daily newspaper Die Welt reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, German daily newspaper Die Welt reported.

As Merkel is aged 66, she is allowed to get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while the German government has halted the use of the vaccine for people younger than 60 due to the blood clots cases.

Related Topics

German Angela Merkel Government Blood

Recent Stories

SC bars justice Qazi Faez Isa from making any comm ..

1 minute ago

Money-laundering case against Shehbaz family put o ..

17 seconds ago

Philippines' Duterte lifts ban on new mining deals ..

18 seconds ago

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather o ..

20 seconds ago

China's Assistant Foreign Minister meets Pakistan ..

21 seconds ago

Taliban Slams US Decision to Reschedule Troop With ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.