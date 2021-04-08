UrduPoint.com
Merkel Urges Russia To Reduce Troops On Ukraine Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday to reduce Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine, her office said in a statement

"One subject of their conversation was, among others, the increased Russian military presence near eastern Ukraine," the statement said. "The chancellor called for a reduction of these troop reinforcements to de-escalate tensions."

