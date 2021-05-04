Mexican president vows full investigation into metro accident

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday promised a full investigation involving international experts into a metro accident that left at least 23 dead in the capital

"A thorough investigation will be carried out ... to know the truth," Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.

"From that the responsibility will be established," he added.