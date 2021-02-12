UrduPoint.com
Mexico Leader Urges Biden To Give Migrants Work Visas

Fri 12th February 2021

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged his US counterpart Joe Biden to grant visas to workers from Mexico and Central America as part of his immigration reforms

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged his US counterpart Joe Biden to grant visas to workers from Mexico and Central America as part of his immigration reforms.

The left-wing populist welcomed an announcement by Biden's administration that asylum seekers forced to remain in Mexico while their cases are being resolved will begin to be admitted by the United States next week.

Lopez Obrador also called on Biden to create "a mechanism for the delivery of visas for workers" to avoid undocumented migration.

Biden instructed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this month to take action to end the controversial "Remain in Mexico" program put in place by his predecessor Donald Trump.

It saw tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers -- mostly from Central America -- sent back over the border pending the outcome of their asylum applications.

The programme was a centerpiece of Trump's hardline immigration measures, which included construction of a border wall and the "zero tolerance" policy that separated children from their families.

