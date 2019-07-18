UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Rescues 112 Migrants Smuggled In Tractor Trailer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:57 PM

Mexico rescues 112 migrants smuggled in tractor trailer

Mexican authorities on Wednesday rescued 112 Central American migrants being smuggled inside a tractor trailer, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Mexican authorities on Wednesday rescued 112 Central American migrants being smuggled inside a tractor trailer, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said.

The trailer had reached as far north as Nuevo Leon state, near the U.S. border, when immigration officers and members of the Mexican National Guard inspected the vehicle on a highway connecting the state capital Monterrey with the border city of Reynosa, one of the key crossing points for undocumented migrants seeking to enter the United States.

Officials arrested the driver and three other companions, while the migrants, including 34 minors, were taken to INM offices for investigation.

The migrants were from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Last week, Federal police rescued 228 Central American migrants crammed inside a tractor trailer crossing southern Chiapas state, which borders on Guatemala.

Under pressure from the U.S. government, Mexico recently deployed National Guard troops to its southern border to better control the influx of migrants fleeing poverty and violent crimes.

The strategy has already reduced the flow of migrants from thousands to several hundred, according to Mexican officials.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Guatemala Reynosa Leon Monterrey El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras Border From Government

Recent Stories

Police launches crackdown against criminals

22 seconds ago

PDMA issues alert about heavy rains, flash floods ..

23 seconds ago

Media and Police to enjoy best relations according ..

25 seconds ago

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on ..

28 seconds ago

Tourism to promote in industrial revolution in Pak ..

10 minutes ago

Almost 6Mln People Remain in Flood Zone in Indian ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.