Mexico, Russia Set Record in Trade in 2021 - Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Russia and Mexico set a record in trade in 2021, according to preliminary data: over the first eight months of last year, the volume exceeded $3 billion, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Viktor Koronelli told Sputnik.

"The maximum volume of trade over the past 5-7 years was registered in 2018 - $2.942 billion. So, last year, according to our Russian customs statistics for January-August alone, in the 8 months the trade turnover exceeded 3 billion and amounted to ($)3.051 billion," Koronelli said.

"This is a 120-percent increase compared to the same period in 2020, absolutely record figures," he said.