Mexico Sends Third Team Of Firefighters To Help Fight Wildfires In Canada - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Mexico has dispatched a third team of wildfire fighters to Canada to help fight forest fires, thus bringing the total number of specialists dispatched to 288, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, 81 firefighters and wildfire technicians from 20 fire services of the country will travel from Guadalajara to the province of British Columbia ... This way, a total of 288 Mexican men and women will work in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba to coordinate, control and extinguish the fire," the ministry said in a statement.

     

The 2023 wildfire season has officially been declared as the worst on record in Canada's history. According to the data from Canadian Inter-Agency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC), as of Thursday, there are 1,070 active fires. A total of 4,045 fires have been recorded and 12.1 million hectares (30 million acres) of land have been burnt. Thousands of people have been forced out of their homes, while drifting smoke has polluted the air in US cities to the south. The provinces with the highest number of active fires are British Columbia (446), Alberta (138) and the Northwest Territories (128).

