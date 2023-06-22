MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) A helicopter of a contractor of Mexican state-run oil and gas company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) with two people on board has crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said Wednesday.

"The Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) company informs that a Heliservicios-owned helicopter crashed about 11 nautical miles from (the city of) Ciudad del Carmen in (the state of) Campeche at 6:43 today when it was en route toward (oil) platforms.

Only the pilot and co-pilot were on board," Pemex said in a statement on the website.

Mexico's Navy is participating in the search and rescue operation in the area of the crash offshore Campeche, the statement said.

An investigation into the crash has been launched, Pemex said.