Michel Supports Idea To Create European Political Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 08:03 PM

European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he supports French President Emmanuel Macron's idea to create the European Political Community that would include countries wishing to join the European Union

"In my opinion, we must give this geographical space a political reality, and I believe that we must do this immediately.

I want to be very clear: this initiative is not meant to replace the expansion process or to be another excuse for inaction. But this is also no guarantee to those who will participate in it that they will become a member of the EU. But I believe that this project can be very useful for the EU and partners who wish to join us, as it allows us to immediately strengthen our political relations," Michel told a meeting of the European Social and Economic Committee.

Michel added that this issue should be on the agenda of the EU summit next month.

