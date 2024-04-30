Open Menu

Microsoft To Invest 1.7 Bln USD In Indonesia To Develop AI

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) microsoft announced on Tuesday here that it will invest 1.7 billion U.S. Dollars in Indonesia, with funds allocated for the developments of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services.

The company's Chief Executive Satya Nadella said Microsoft will provide AI training for 840,000 people and support for the community of developers in the Southeast Asian country.

"1.7 billion dollars to bring the newest and best AI infrastructure to Indonesia. So I am very, very happy," said Nadella in his opening speech at Microsoft Build: AI Day at the Jakarta Convention Center.

He explained that the investment will be disbursed over the next four years to improve cloud services and AI infrastructure in Indonesia, and investment would include the construction of a new data center in the archipelagic country.

The Indonesian president Joko Widodo welcomed and had a talk with delegations of Microsoft at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Tuesday. They discussed cooperation between Microsoft and the Indonesian government on developing human resources and technology, with a focus on the field of AI.

