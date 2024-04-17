Open Menu

Mideast Crisis To Dominate G7 Ministers Meeting On Capri

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 09:11 PM

G7 foreign ministers gathered Wednesday for talks on the Italian island of Capri, dominated by the crisis in the Middle East and US-led calls for fresh sanctions against Iran

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is among those attending the meeting of the Group of Seven leading nations, which runs until Friday, just days after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who is hosting the talks, confirmed the ministers were "working" on some kind of sanctions against Iran.

Germany's Annalena Baerbock and Britain's David Cameron were flying in from Israel, where earlier Wednesday they called for calm amid fears Israel will retaliate.

Iran's drone and missile attack, launched in response to a deadly strike on Iran's Damascus consulate widely blamed on Israel, has ratcheted up already sky-high tensions with the Israel-Hamas war raging in Gaza.

Cameron urged the G7 on Wednesday to adopt new "coordinated sanctions" against Iran, which he accused of being "behind so much of the malign activity in this region".

The G7 nations -- France, Germany, Italy, the UK, the United States, Canada and Japan -- should give a "clear unequivocal message" to Tehran, Cameron said.

