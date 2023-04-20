Miguel Diaz-Canel Reelected as Cuban President for 2023-2028 - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Cuban lawmakers have unanimously approved the reelection of incumbent President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who will lead the executive branch of the country from 2023-2028, Cuban media reported on Wednesday.

The National Assembly of People's Power, the Cuban parliament, has the authority to elect the president of the republic, as well as other high-ranking officials by an absolute majority of votes.

Thus, incumbent Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa has also been reelected for his position.

On Tuesday, the Cuban parliament voted for the reelection of Esteban Lazo Hernandez as speaker, Ana Mari Machado as deputy speaker, and Homero Acosta Alvarez as secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State.

Cuban lawmakers also approved a new composition of the Council of State. It was updated by more than half, as 10 out of 18 members were elected for the first time.