Mike Pompeo Rules Out 2024 US Presidential Run

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Mike Pompeo Rules Out 2024 US Presidential Run

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced in a Fox news interview that he will not be seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States in 2024.

"I have made a decision," Pompeo said on Friday. "We (Pompeo and his wife) have prayerfully come to the conclusion we are not going to join the race in 2024. While we care deeply about America and the issues that I've been talking about for the past year and half and, frankly, for decades.

.. this isn't our moment. This isn't the time for us to seek elected office."

The former CIA director plans to support whoever secures the Republican nomination, and that Donald Trump, who was president during Pompeo's tenures at the CIA and the State Department, did not factor into his decision.

Trump has led most Republican Primary polls, followed by former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

