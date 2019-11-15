UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Force Vital For Combating Terrorism In Africa - US Counterterrorism Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:50 AM

Military Force Vital for Combating Terrorism in Africa - US Counterterrorism Coordinator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The vital elements in a whole government approach to combating terrorism in west and north Africa are military force and civilian counter-terrorism capabilities, US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales told reporters.

"We are both in west Africa generally and north Africa as well," Sales said on Thursday. "What is needed is a whole of government approach - military force where appropriate and where needed, but also boosting civilian counterterrorism capability. We have been doing a lot bilaterally."

Sales pointed out that the Islamic State (banned in Russia) has a robust presence in Libya and combatting the terror group requires integrating bilateral and multilateral effort.

"We need to integrate and we are integrating these military lines of effort and bilateral engagements along with coalition multilateral engagements to boost the capabilities of the states on the frontlines," Sales said.

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there is a mounting concern about the threats posed by the Islamic State outside of Iraq and Syria, and an agreement has been reached that west Africa and the Sahel are a preferred initial area of focus for the US-led Coalition against the terror group.

Russian officials have said as far back as April that some Islamic State fighters have reached the south of Africa after their defeat in Syria.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Russia Iraq Libya April Government Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

2 hours ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

2 hours ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

3 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.