Military Warehouse in Crimea Damaged Due to Sabotage - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) A military warehouse in in Crimea's Dzhankoi district was damaged on Tuesday due to a sabotage, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On the morning of August 16, as a result of sabotage, a military warehouse near the village of Dzhankoi was damaged," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that no one received serious injuries after explosions at the warehouse.

"A number of civilian facilities, including power lines, a power plant, a railway track, as well as a number of residential buildings, were damaged," the ministry said.