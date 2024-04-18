Open Menu

Minister Of Economy And Planning Meets With Armenian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Minister of Economy and Planning meets with Armenian Foreign Minister

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, met here on Thursday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.

During the meeting, they discussed the mutual relations and explored opportunities for strengthening cooperation between their respective countries in various sectors. They also reviewed issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

Ararat Armenia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

12 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

12 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

12 hours ago
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

12 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

12 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

12 hours ago
 Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Ga ..

Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza

12 hours ago
 French teen dies from heart failure after knife at ..

French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school

12 hours ago

More Stories From World