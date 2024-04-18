Minister Of Economy And Planning Meets With Armenian Foreign Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, met here on Thursday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.
During the meeting, they discussed the mutual relations and explored opportunities for strengthening cooperation between their respective countries in various sectors. They also reviewed issues of mutual concern.
