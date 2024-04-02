Minor Opens Fire In Finnish School, Injuring Three: Police
Published April 02, 2024
Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A minor opened fire Tuesday at a school in Vantaa outside the Finnish capital Helsinki injuring three others, police said, adding that the attacker was in custody.
The school has around 800 pupils and 90 staff. Children in grades one to nine, or aged seven to 15, attend the school.
"There are people injured in the shooting incident", police said shortly after 10:00 am (0700 GMT).
Police were alerted to the scene at 09:08 am and later specified that both the suspect and the injured were all minors.
The city of Vantaa's crisis group was activated following the shooting, local media reported.
Images from the scene showed a large number of police at the school.
Police urged the public to stay away from the area and remain indoors.
"Do not open the door to strangers", they said in a statement.
