Moldova Concerned About Alleged Russian Influence in Gagauzia Autonomy - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The central authorities of Moldova are concerned about the alleged "Russian influence" in the Gagauzia autonomy, Lilian Carp, chairman of the parliamentary commission on national security, who represents the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) in the legislative assembly of the republic, said on television.

Gagauzia is an autonomy in the south of Moldova, which traditionally stands for rapprochement with Russia, while official Chisinau has proclaimed a course towards European integration. In February 2014, a referendum was held in the region to determine the vector of the country's foreign policy.

More than 98 percent of its participants supported Moldova's integration into the Eurasian Customs Union.

According to Carp, Gagauzia is allegedly most exposed to Russian influence.

"And the Russian ambassador has more often visited Comrat than representatives of Chisinau. By the way, in the 1990s, the Gagauz were granted cultural autonomy, this was discussed, but step by step it was transformed into an administrative-territorial entity," he said on TVR Moldova.