CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Moldova has fulfilled about 80% of the requirements put forth by the European Commission for Chisinau to start negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union, Secretary of State of Moldova's Foreign Ministry Vladimir Cuc said.

"We have 40% of the requirements completely fulfilled and another 40% being at an advanced or final stage of fulfillment, with their share growing steadily. And we have about 20% of the requirements that we have not met yet. If we combine those 40% and 40%, I would say that we have fulfilled around 80% of the requirements and still have to fulfill 20% of them," Cuc told Radio Moldova.

It is necessary to complete the fulfillment of those provisions among the requirements of the European Commission, which concern the amendment and adoption of laws aimed at ensuring the proper functioning of state institutions, he added.

In March 2022, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed the application for the republic to join the European Union, saying that the process of Moldova's integration with the EU should be accelerated.

In June 2022, the leaders of EU member states approved granting Moldova the status of a candidate country alongside Ukraine.