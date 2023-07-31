Open Menu

Moldovan Security Service Ends Partnership Agreement With Russian Federal Security Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service (SIS) said on Monday that it is denouncing an agreement on partnership with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

"Today, on July 31, the Security and Intelligence Service, after the start of the necessary legal procedures, denounced the partnership agreement with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB)," the service said in a statement.

