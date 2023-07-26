Open Menu

Moldova's Decision To Cut Staff Of Russian Embassy Unfounded - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Moldova's decision to cut Russia's diplomatic staff in the country is unfounded, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow will respond to Chisinau's move.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said that Chisinau has decided to cut Russia's diplomatic staff.

"We regard this as unjustified unfriendly actions that will not go unanswered," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman also denied accusations that Russian diplomats are engaged in espionage, adding that they "strictly comply with the Vienna Convention".

