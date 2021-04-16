UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Sandu To Visit Strasbourg Next Week To Meet With Senior European Officials

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Moldova's Sandu to Visit Strasbourg Next Week to Meet With Senior European Officials

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu will travel to Strasbourg on April 19 to hold talks with representatives of major Council of Europe organizations, the presidency said on Friday.

"On April 19, Moldovan President Maia Sandu will leave for an official visit to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg," the presidency said in a statement.

The president is expected to meet with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Maria Pejcinovic Buric, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems, European Court of Human Rights President Robert Spano, and Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic among others.

Related Topics

Assembly Europe Visit Strasbourg April Court

Recent Stories

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

30 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

42 minutes ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

55 minutes ago

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

59 minutes ago

Turkish President discusses Afghan peace with Imra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.