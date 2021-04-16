CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu will travel to Strasbourg on April 19 to hold talks with representatives of major Council of Europe organizations, the presidency said on Friday.

"On April 19, Moldovan President Maia Sandu will leave for an official visit to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg," the presidency said in a statement.

The president is expected to meet with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Maria Pejcinovic Buric, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems, European Court of Human Rights President Robert Spano, and Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic among others.