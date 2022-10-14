Montenegrin Foreign, Defense Ministers Denied Entry to Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ranko Krivokapic and Defense Minister Rasko Konjevic have been denied entry to Russia in response to Podgorica's decision to expel Russian diplomats, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"On October 14, a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry was sent to the Embassy of Montenegro in Russia on a ban on entry into Russia to Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ranko Krivokapic, Defense Minister Rasko Konjevic and former director of the National Security Agency Sava Kentera," the ministry said in a statement.

The measure was in response to Podgorica's move to declare Russian diplomats personae non gratae last month, the statement added.