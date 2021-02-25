BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Montenegro will receive the first batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia later on Thursday, the Balkan nation's government said.

On Tuesday, Montenegrin Health Minister Jelena Borovinic was inoculated with a dose of the Russian vaccine donated by Serbia.

"Montenegro received the first doses of the vaccine a week ago as a donation from Serbia. We have already started immunizing priority groups. Tomorrow, we will receive the first contingent of the Sputnik V vaccine secured in direct negotiations with Russia," the cabinet said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The Montenegrin Health Ministry told Sputnik earlier that a batch of the vaccine could arrive from Russia in the second half of Thursday.

On February 20, Montenegro started inoculating the population with Sputnik V, after Serbian Prime Minister Brnabic personally handed over 2,000 doses. The Montenegrin Health Ministry told Sputnik it was engaged in negotiations with the Russian government and the Gamaleya research institute on direct supplies from Russia.