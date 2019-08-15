UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moon Says South Korea Ready To Work With Japan If Tokyo Chooses Dialogue Amid Trade Row

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:36 PM

Moon Says South Korea Ready to Work With Japan If Tokyo Chooses Dialogue Amid Trade Row

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that his country was ready to cooperate with Japan to end an ongoing trade dispute, stressing that Seoul will be glad to "join hands" if Tokyo wants to talk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that his country was ready to cooperate with Japan to end an ongoing trade dispute, stressing that Seoul will be glad to "join hands" if Tokyo wants to talk.

"Better late than never: if Japan chooses the path of dialogue and cooperation, we will gladly join hands. We will strive with Japan to create an East Asia that engages in fair trade and cooperation," Moon was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The statement came as part of Moon's Liberation Day speech marking the end of Japan's colonial rule of Korea in 1945.

The trade row between Seoul and Tokyo is ongoing since July, when Japan canceled preferential treatment for the exports of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea.

Earlier in August, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from the whitelist of trade partners that have preferences in importing Japanese technologies and high-tech products from August 28.

Japan's decision to impose the restrictions is believed to be related to Japan's preparation for the selling of assets of Japanese companies, ordered by a South Korean court to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

Related Topics

Exports Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea July August From Asia Court

Recent Stories

OIC Calls for the Protection of Religious Rights o ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey won't tolerate US delay over Syria safe zon ..

41 seconds ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Expects to Recieve $3Bln i ..

43 seconds ago

Russian Budget Surplus in January-July Grows to 3. ..

46 seconds ago

Over 183,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid offer ..

37 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon offers olive branch to Japan

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.