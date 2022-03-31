More Americans Have Confidence in Zelenskyy Over Biden, European Leaders - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) More Americans have confidence in Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a leader than in US President Joe Biden and European heads of government or state like French President Emmanuel Macron, a new Pew Research poll revealed.

Seventy-two percent of Americans say they have some confidence or a lot of confidence in Zelenskyy to "do the right thing" in world affairs, a release on the poll said on Wednesday.

By comparison, 55% of poll respondents said they have confidence in Macron, 53% in German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and less than half, or 48%, in Biden.

Scholz's confidence score is 10 percentage points lower than that of his predecessor Angela Merkel, whose final rating landed at a 63% confidence level, the release said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping received similarly low confidence ratings, with 15% expressing confidence in Xi and 6% in Putin, the release added.