UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls On Kiev To Stop Provocations, Disclose Whereabouts Of Russian Citizen Kosyak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

Moscow Calls on Kiev to Stop Provocations, Disclose Whereabouts of Russian Citizen Kosyak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia calls on Kiev to stop provocations in Donbas, to disclose the whereabouts of the detained Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak and to provide consular access to him, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Kosyak, a Luhansk official in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), was abducted on Wednesday near the contested town of Zolote in the Luhansk region. Ukraine said he was spying on its troops. Luhansk has denied the claim and accused Ukrainian forces of torturing the war prisoner. The LPR representative office in the JCCC terminated all contacts with Kiev on Thursday, and on Friday it also revoked all security guarantees previously given to work at the contact line and restricted the movement of patrols along a number of routes.

"We call on the Ukrainian side to reconsider its position, stop provocations on the contact line in Donbas, inform the whereabouts of Russian citizen A.V. Kosyak and provide Russian consular officers with access to him. We will continue to strive for the observance of the legal rights of the Russian citizen," the statement says.

Russia regards Kiev's actions as treacherous and provocative, it says.

"They undermine the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas and run counter to Ukraine's obligations under a bilateral consular convention with Russia," it says.

Related Topics

Prisoner Ukraine Russia Luhansk Kiev All

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Ex ..

32 minutes ago
 Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on U ..

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portal‎

2 hours ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.