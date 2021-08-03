Moscow Concerned Over Media Reports About Persisting Activity of US Private Military Firms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Moscow is concerned over reports circulating in the US media about persisting activity of US private military companies (PMC), the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats chief, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are concerned about the reports about the continued activity of US private military companies, which circulate in the US media," Tarabrin said.

The Washington Post reported on Venezuelan opposition's attempts to hire a US PMC to prepare a coup in Caracas and overthrow legitimate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Russian diplomat recalled. In addition, the Time released a report on Blackwater PMС founder Erik Prince's plans to recruit military veterans in Donbas in order to create a new PMC.

"One can only guess for which tasks exactly it will be created," Tarabrin noted.