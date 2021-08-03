UrduPoint.com

Moscow Concerned Over Media Reports About Persisting Activity Of US Private Military Firms

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Moscow Concerned Over Media Reports About Persisting Activity of US Private Military Firms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Moscow is concerned over reports circulating in the US media about persisting activity of US private military companies (PMC), the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats chief, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are concerned about the reports about the continued activity of US private military companies, which circulate in the US media," Tarabrin said.

The Washington Post reported on Venezuelan opposition's attempts to hire a US PMC to prepare a coup in Caracas and overthrow legitimate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Russian diplomat recalled. In addition, the Time released a report on Blackwater PMС founder Erik Prince's plans to recruit military veterans in Donbas in order to create a new PMC.

"One can only guess for which tasks exactly it will be created," Tarabrin noted.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Caracas Post Media Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing frui ..

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing fruits for Dubai

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

2 hours ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

12 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.