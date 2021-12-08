(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia denounces the sanctions practice by Western countries and is in constant dialogue on the topic with its partners from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik.

"Russia consistently condemns this practice and is in constant dialogue on this topic with partners in the CIS and the EAEU," Pankin said.

"In particular, in the updated concept of further development of the CIS, which was adopted by the heads of state on December 18, 2020, consultations are fixed as one of the priority areas of cooperation in the economic sphere in the event that third countries apply economic restrictions to one or more CIS members," the diplomat said.

Within the framework of the EAEU, work is underway to counteract such unilateral restrictions and to minimize their consequences for the economies of the member states, Pankin added.

"The parties have now agreed on a number of measures for mutual support and assistance in the event that a third party imposes such restrictions against one of the EAEU countries, as well as in order to minimize damage to the common market of the union," he said.