UrduPoint.com

Moscow Condemns West's Sanctions Practice, Discuss Issue With CIS, EAEU Partners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:06 PM

Moscow Condemns West's Sanctions Practice, Discuss Issue With CIS, EAEU Partners

Russia denounces the sanctions practice by Western countries and is in constant dialogue on the topic with its partners from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia denounces the sanctions practice by Western countries and is in constant dialogue on the topic with its partners from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik.

"Russia consistently condemns this practice and is in constant dialogue on this topic with partners in the CIS and the EAEU," Pankin said.

"In particular, in the updated concept of further development of the CIS, which was adopted by the heads of state on December 18, 2020, consultations are fixed as one of the priority areas of cooperation in the economic sphere in the event that third countries apply economic restrictions to one or more CIS members," the diplomat said.

Within the framework of the EAEU, work is underway to counteract such unilateral restrictions and to minimize their consequences for the economies of the member states, Pankin added.

"The parties have now agreed on a number of measures for mutual support and assistance in the event that a third party imposes such restrictions against one of the EAEU countries, as well as in order to minimize damage to the common market of the union," he said.

Related Topics

Russia December 2020 Market Event From

Recent Stories

PM to launch Micro Health Insurance Programme in P ..

PM to launch Micro Health Insurance Programme in Peshawar today

26 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close higher on 8th Dec, 2021

Tokyo shares close higher on 8th Dec, 2021

10 seconds ago
 RPT - Biden-Putin Talks Unlikely to Ease Tensions ..

RPT - Biden-Putin Talks Unlikely to Ease Tensions Amid US Inability to Compromis ..

12 seconds ago
 RPT: REVIEW - Biden Warns of Consequences Over Ukr ..

RPT: REVIEW - Biden Warns of Consequences Over Ukraine as Putin Presses on NATO ..

13 seconds ago
 RPT - Charlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee t ..

RPT - Charlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee to Museum to Be Melted Into New ..

15 seconds ago
 Oil Prices in 2022 to Remain at $70-80 If Worst Om ..

Oil Prices in 2022 to Remain at $70-80 If Worst Omicron Expectations Not Met - I ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.