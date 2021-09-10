Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - Ryabkov

Russia hopes the administration of US President Joe Biden to avoid temptation to expand the agenda of negotiations on strategic stability, including on the topic of China, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

Earlier, he told Sputnik that the second meeting with the United States on strategic stability would be held in Geneva in the last days of September.

"I do not think that the current US administration will be subject to the temptations that our colleagues in Washington under [former US President Donald] Trump experienced in trying to lure us into some kind of game on an anti-Chinese basis," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"Let's hope that our dialogue with the United States on arms control and strategic stability will proceed within the framework set by the presidents at their meeting in Geneva, without any attempts to introduce unnecessary complicating factors into it," he said.