Moscow, Managua Preparing Twin Town Partnership Agreement Between Granada, Yalta - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 04:20 AM

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Moscow and Managua are preparing a twin town partnership agreement between the Russian resort city of Yalta on the south coast of the Crimean Peninsula and the Nicaraguan city of Granada, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Now a twin town partnership agreement between Granada and Yalta is being prepared ...

A couple of years ago, an honorary consulate of Nicaragua was opened in Simferopol," Lavrov told journalists during the official visit to Nicaragua.

Lavrov noted that Moscow welcomes the intensive development of ties between the regions of Nicaragua and Russia.

The Russian top diplomat arrived in Nicaragua from Venezuela on Wednesday as part of his Latin American tour that started on Monday.

