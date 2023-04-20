Moscow, Managua to Hold Next Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission Within SPIEF - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia and Nicaragua will hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation on the sidelines of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We discussed in detail the development of our relations in the material sphere, in trade and economic and investment, here the key role belongs to the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and we agreed that its co-chairs will meet again on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June this year," Lavrov told journalists during the official visit to Nicaragua.

Lavrov arrived in Nicaragua from Venezuela on Wednesday as part of his Latin American tour that started on Monday.

SPIEF 2023 will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 14-17.