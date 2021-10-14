Moscow Says 2018 Kerch Strait Incident Out of Jurisdiction of Court in The Hague

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Kiev's calls on the court of arbitration in the Hague to consider the 2018 detention of Ukrainian sailors in the Kerch Strait is in fact out of the court jurisdiction, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

Ukraine insists that the arbitration tribunal should consider the incident and also plans to seek compensation from Russia.

According to Zakharova, Kiev is abusing international dispute settlement mechanisms "in order to challenge sovereignty over Crimea."

"To justify this dangerous military venture, Ukraine is trying to involve the arbitration, created on the basis of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

We believe that Kiev's demands in this process are out of the court jurisdiction, since in line with the statement that our country made when ratifying the convention, it does not accept the procedures stipulated in Section 2 of Part 15 of this convention, leading to binding decisions for the parties regarding disputes related to military activities, including the military activities of state courts," Zakharova explained at a briefing.